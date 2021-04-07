“Hennessy”: Recalling When Marshawn Lynch Revealed Beast Mode Fuel To Peyton Manning | The SportsRush

Marshawn Lynch was one of the most dominant NFL running backs back in his prime. His secret? Hennessy. Lynch reportedly used to take a shot of it before games.

Of course, after seeing his production on the field it’s safe to say that the Hennessy worked, but it’s a funny story to see. Lynch was always an eccentric personality as he quickly become famous for his “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” media day interviews and his obsession with Skittles on the side line.

Marshawn Lynch is filing to trademark “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” pic.twitter.com/NW0sLpJgQ9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 24, 2015

Marshawn Lynch got his own skittles 😂 pic.twitter.com/AxxRWa76WE — Black People Vines (@BIackPplVids) September 2, 2018

While Peyton Manning would have guessed that Lynch was enjoying a shot of Gatorade (I mean come on, Peyton, it’s Marshawn Lynch, and who has a shot of Gatorade anyway?), Lynch clearly had a much stronger kick in mind.

How did Marshawn Lynch transform into Beast Mode on game days? “Hennessy” 😂 (via @nflfilms) pic.twitter.com/EJ2v5wF0jL — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 6, 2021

Marshawn Lynch Stats & Career With The Seattle Seahawks

Lynch was a force when he was in his prime with Seattle. He was a running back that always took at least two or three guys to bring down, and more often than not, you couldn’t bring him down.

He’s had a run that literally caused seismic activity and there is no better example of a “downhill, powerback” than Lynch.

Lynch’s “Beastquake” wouldn’t be the only prolific run of that caliber in his career, however. Beastquake 2.0 was almost just as impressive:

On this day 5 years ago, Marshawn Lynch rumbled his way to a 79 yard TD for Beast Quake 2.0! 💪😤 (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/RoEEZCSYFO — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) December 21, 2019

All in all, Lynch is a five time Pro Bowler (four with Seattle and one with Buffalo) and a one time First Team All Pro. In his career, he’s amassed 10,413 rushing yards (29th all time) and 85 touchdowns (16th all time).

His best season was definitely in 2012 when he ran for 1,590 yards on a ridiculous 5 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. Lynch was Seattle’s offensive identity for a long time, and he proved night in and night out that with him on the field, the Seahawks could always bruise their way to a victory.

