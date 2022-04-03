Henrik Fisker’s Radical Plan to Take on Tesla

It also helps Fisker take full control and responsibility for key elements of the car, such as design and software development, through its 400-strong engineering group in California.

Initial plans are to build the Ocean at an annual rate of about 50,000 cars, but Fisker is confident that as demand increases, Magna Steyr will have the capacity to manufacture up to 150,000 and sell them worldwide.

Two key properties will sell Ocean, Fisher believes: progressive design and sustainability. He’s pleased with the initial assessment that the Ocean looks great (“I was able to design the size as well as decide the proportions”) and explains how he emphasized attractive features like 22in wheels.

What’s more, he cited Magna Steyr’s recent claim…