Henry Cejudo ‘inspired’ by title fights to return from retirement

One of the only double champions in UFC history is returning to the Octagon.

Henry Cejudo will re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool on Monday, his manager of Dominance MMA Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN on Sunday. That means Cejudo, a former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, is on his way to retirement after two years.

According to the UFC’s anti-doping policy, fighters who re-enter the pool are typically subjected to six months of drug testing before being able to compete again.

