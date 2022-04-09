Henry’s explanation of the Russian crisis in real life

Amazon’s All the Old Knives follows the CIA as they attempt to stop a terrorist attack, which the film links to the real-life 2002 hostage crisis.

Warning! for spoilers all old knives,

While the primary CIA case all old knives Fictional, the film makes several references to Henry’s previous work on the real-life Russian Nord-Ost siege. The Amazon Original film is not based on a true story, but it draws from several real-life crises handled by the CIA. main case in all old knives Follows the CIA in Vienna as they try to rescue passengers on a hijacked plane headed for Austria, with operatives trying to find out whether Chechen extremist Ilyas Shushani, Henry’s old contact in Moscow , behind it is …