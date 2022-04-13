Hepatitis: The UK health agency is investigating a ‘number’ of possible reasons for the increase in cases in children under 10 years of age. UK News

Health officials continue to investigate a spike in cases of hepatitis among children under 10 across the UK as they consider a “number” of possible causes.

At least 74 cases are now under the microscope and Parents are being urged to be vigilant For signs of disease, which in some cases can lead to scarring of the liver or loss of liver function.

The UK Health Protection Agency (UKHSA) said it was investigating 49 cases in England, 13 in Scotland and 12 in both Wales and Northern Ireland, all from January.

One possible line of investigation is whether a group of viruses called adenoviruses may cause diseases.

Jaundice (yellowing of eyes and skin), dark urine, itchy skin, muscle and joint pain, loss of appetite and high fever…