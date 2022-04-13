Hepatitis: UK authorities are investigating more than 70 cases in children

An alert has been issued to parents after health officials recently announced an increase in hepatitis cases in children. As of this morning, officials have said they are investigating 74 cases of the inflammatory condition of the liver.

Experts say adenovirus could be a possible cause of the disease, but they have not ruled out Covid-19 as a cause. Adenoviruses are a family of viruses that commonly cause mild illnesses such as colds, vomiting, and diarrhea. Hepatitis is not a common complication of these viruses but a link has been found in rare cases.

As Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at the UK Health Protection Agency, said: “Investigations are ongoing for a wide range of possible causes, including possible links to infectious …