Her 2022 Grammys Outfit Was Inspired By Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin won a total of 18 Grammys in her illustrious career. And at the 2022 Grammys, HER—who has already started a stellar career of her own—won song of the year in 2021 and was nominated eight times in 2022 – paying tribute to Franklin with her outfits.

The 24-year-old R&B star rocked the Grammys red carpet wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit, complete with sequin beading. A tangerine cape was wrapped around it.

Talking to E! On the red carpet, the 24-year-old R&B star explained the connection. “I was really inspired by Aretha Franklin tonight. It was one of her iconic looks, and she’s an icon,” HER told interviewer Laverne Cox.

Notably, HER’s tangerine-and-sequin ensemble diverged from the gown Franklin wore to the 1976 AMAs. Franklin at the ceremony…