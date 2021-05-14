ENTERTAINMENT

Her darling sister is even more beautiful than Katrina, now she will debut in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif has been associated in the film world for many years, but now her sister Isabel Kaif is going to make her Bollywood debut, which people are eagerly waiting for.

For your information, let us know that Isabel Kaif is busy busy shooting with Pulkit Samrat in the welcome film Khushkamid.

Apart from this, she is also going to be seen in a fabulous film with Suraj Pancholi. You can see in these pictures that Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel Kaif is no less beautiful than them.

It remains to be seen whether Isabel Kaif manages to earn a name in films like her sister Katrina Kaif in the coming time.

