HER Dose Medley with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker at the 2022 Grammys

HER, already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show on Sunday, joining Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis onstage at the Las Vegas ceremony.

Born as Gabriella Wilson, the singer began her stellar performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” with the famed production duo of Jaime and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, HER soloed out the glitter-covered drums from the back of the kit. He then welcomed Travis Barker in for the epic medley, playing Lenny Kravitz in his classic “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” brought out to sing.

HER – Already a four-time Grammy winner, including Song of…