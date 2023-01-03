LATEST

Her two heroes, Cristiano and Georgina.. in a luxury store, a love story that occupied the world began

The pioneers of social networking sites are in a state of extreme hunger in search of news of the duo Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend And his beloved Georgina Rodriguez, especially after the Saudi club Al-Nasr announced the contract with the Portuguese player in a deal described as historic.

The story of the acquaintance of the duo, Cristiano and Georgina, surfaced again, as chance played its game in weaving a story that occupied the world, especially fans of the Don.

Many believe in love at first sight, which may have happened in the summer of 2016 in the Gucci store, by chance. A look is a meeting of mutual love. This was the beginning of Cristiano and Georgina’s relationship, from which he had his youngest child, Alana Martina.

The luster of the love story, according to what Al-Arabiya.net read about their relationship, began at the moment he caught his eye on her when she was working as a saleswoman in a Gucci store, in addition to her work as a nanny for children and a housemaid, and there was the first meeting between them.

Cristiano: It stuck in my head and it was a defining moment

Ronaldo said in one of the previous interviews, “From that moment when we passed next to each other in front of the clothing company you work for, it stuck in my head and it was a defining moment in my life.”

Georgina did not hide the feelings that swept her in that romantic moment that brought her together with the former Real Madrid star, and Rodriguez recalled the “tickling” she felt in her stomach when she met him.

Georgina revealed, saying: “The day I met Cristiano I was at work .. I got to Gucci, and when I left the store I found a very handsome man, I stopped and started to feel a tickle in my stomach and said but wait, what’s wrong with me?”

Georgina: I was trembling in front of him

And the model added: “His height, shape, and beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him. I was on fire.”

She pointed out that she was naturally shy, but what happened was that shyness appeared on her greatly in front of Ronaldo, as she said: “My shyness appeared in front of someone who touched me deeply with one look.”

She concluded, “The way Cristiano treats me is very special, he cares about me and loves me.”

At that time, the two young men decided to meet on a special date, and they preferred to go away from her work so that they could talk more freely and freely, according to Georgina’s interview with the British newspaper “The Sun”.

Georgina has always supported Cristiano in his meetings and football career, and in one of the confrontations, Georgina’s tears overcame her in the stands of Allianz Stadium, after the “Don” scored 3 goals last March.

Georgina continued her support for Ronaldo when she published a picture of him from childhood, through her account on the “Instagram” photo-sharing site, and attached it to a message saying: “No one steals the victory (3-0), you deserve it, not just the three goals you scored tonight, You deserve all the success as a result of your persistence, and for what you do in any team you play for. You are a role model and the best advertisement for your colleagues and your coach. Everyone supports you every day. May God reward you because you love football. We love you, Junior, Matthew, Eva, Alana and Georgina.

Despite the great love between Ronaldo and Georgina, they did not get married, and the first suddenly announced, during his conversation with the English presenter Piers Morgan, his intention to marry Georgina, who accompanied him for years when he was a player in the Spanish Real Madrid team, according to what the newspaper reported, “Daily.” British Mile.

Ronaldo has stated several times that he will marry Georgina one day, while she confirmed that she would definitely agree when he offered her marriage.

Hiring a legend

It is noteworthy that the Saudi club Al-Nasr announced, on Saturday, its contract with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo officially until the summer of 2025.

Ronaldo’s career began in Sporting Lisbon, after which he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before returning to Manchester for a second term, and then heading to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

With Portugal, Ronaldo won the European Cup 2016 and the European Nations League 2019, and he also crowned five European Champions League titles, including 4 with Spanish Real Madrid, and is the historical top scorer of the tournament.

The contract signing ceremony was held in Madrid, Spain, in the presence of the Portuguese legend and Musli Al Muammar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Club, and it was decided that the winner of the Golden Ball 5 times would wear the number “7” during his period with the capital team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend from the stands of Lusail Stadium

