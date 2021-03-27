Herd Women’s Soccer Returns to the Pitch Against WV Tech – Marshall University Athletics

Stay Stats | Live Stream

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Herd ladies’s soccer (2-5, 0-4 C-USA) seems to be to get again within the win column on Sunday because it performs host to West Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. at Hoops Household Discipline.

HAVE YOU HEARD

Marshall fell to ODU 3-0 in Huntington on Thursday.

Thursday was Senior Day for Marshall ladies’s soccer because it honored Canaan booton , Brother Dropik , Laura Farrelly and Metztli gonzalez .

Sophomore Morgan White leads the Herd with 4 assists this season.

Freshman Abi Hugh leads in targets with 4.

White, Noevik and senior Metztli gonzalez additionally tallied targets this season.

Hugh has a team-best 10 photographs on purpose this season and leads the Herd with 12 whole photographs.

Sophomore Courtney McVicker has began all seven matches in purpose for Marshall. McVicker has made 34 saves and has 1.77 targets in opposition to common this season.

SCOUTING WV TECH

The Golden Bears are 6-6-2 this season taking part in within the NAIA. Their contest with Marshall will likely be its first and solely match in opposition to a Division I opponent this season.

Brittany Dye leads WV Tech in targets with eight throughout the season with 52 photographs, together with 34 on purpose.

Anna Baker has a team-best three assists.

