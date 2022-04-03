Here are all the winners of the Grammys 2022 – Rolling List

The Grammys 2022 will take place tonight (April 3) in Las Vegas, featuring performances from artists like Silk Sonic, BTS, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

The main part of the awards is given at the pre-telecast ceremony, which was broadcast on the Grammy website and YouTube channel. Early winners included Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Storm’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Best Pop Solo Performance Olivia Rodrigo was involved. ‘Driver’s license’.

Then, at 8pm EST (1am BST), the main event will broadcast and hand out the night’s biggest trophies, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

John Batiste going to the event…