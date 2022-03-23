Here are fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were Increase for the second consecutive day nationwide on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. In the national capital, the prices of both petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise.

After latest price revision, petrol is now retailing in Delhi Rs 97.01 one liter while diesel is being sold on Rs 88.27, The price of petrol in the financial capital Mumbai is now Rs 111.67 While the cost of diesel Rs 95.85As per the data available on the website of Indian Oil Corporation.

Daily Revision of Auto Fuel Prices resume on tuesday After a record…