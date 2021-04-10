Here are some reasons why you need to visit Gulmarg once in your lifetime – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

On one of his visits to Kashmir in the 17th century, the Mughal emperor Jahangir said, “If there is heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here.” You certainly cannot deny that what he said in the 17th century is still relevant in 2021. Gulmarg is one such quiet and picturesque hill station in Kashmir which receives most of the snowfall and heaviest snowfall in winter. It is a prime location for participation in various winter sports including skiing, making it the seventh top ski resort in Asia. If you are tired of your monotonous routine and are looking for a break or just want to beat the heat, there is no better place than Gulmarg that can lift your mood and bring life back on track.

Enjoy the ropeway ride to Gulmarg Gondola

Cable car ride in Gondola is the biggest tourist attraction in Gulmarg which you should experience at least once in your life. It is one of the highest ropeway ghats consisting mainly of two phases. The first phase takes you to the Kongdori station and from there, you will go to the Kongdori mountain (Apravat peak) in the second. Imagine a spectacular view of the valley and the snow-capped mountains from a height. This will be one of those real moments that you will want to revisit again and again.

Visit the golf course in Gulmarg

If you are thinking that Gulmarg is worth visiting only in winter, then we would like to burst that bubble right there. It is in the summer that Gulmarg is right for its literal meaning, that is, “Medo of flowers”. With blue skies around your head and beautiful flowers around you, Gulmarg is truly a paradise between the months of March to July. Golf Course. Gulmarg is the largest in India and the tallest in the world. It is one of the popular places in the city which is surrounded by lush greenery and flowers.

Maharani Temple in Gulmarg

Maharani Temple is also known as Rani Mandir or Mohineshwar Pagoda which can be the highlight of your expedition. It is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati situated on a hill, which can be seen anywhere from the city. Mostly, in the hustle and bustle of city life, we often forget to prioritize our mental peace and harmony and this place is going to provide you.

Go skiing

Now, if you are going to Gulmarg and skiing is not on your to-do list, then your trip to the most beautiful city is incomplete. Apart from encompassing the most enchanting places, Gulmarg is the most suitable place to learn or try skiing. If you are a beginner, there are specialized slope and ski instructors available on the site so that you can learn the basics easily. For a specialist, the Aparwath Peak is great for easy slipping.

Stroll around the lake

If you love someone who loves trekking in any sport, then Elperer Lake is the place for you. This lake is situated at a very high altitude and to reach there you have to complete a trek of 13 km from Gulmarg. However, Alpather Lake is also popularly called a frozen lake because the water freezes completely from November to June. But it only enhances the beauty of this lake and you can definitely give it a chance.

