Here are the answers and hints for April 6th

new day, new Wordle,

you will find today Wordle Answer at the bottom of this post, but if you want to try to solve it yourself first, you will get some clues along with the general Wordle Tips, strategies, and information as you go below.

Created by Engineer Josh Wardle As a gift for your partner (romance!) and later bought by new York Times In a seven digit deal, Wordle It has become a daily habit for thousands of people, and has inspired countless clones and variations on the original guess-game format.

Devilishly Tough Absurdall, the insanely fun music game Hurdle, multi-game variants that combine 31-word Grand Slams (aka Untrigintordal) – or you want to go deeper with it Wordle Clones for specific fandoms.

Best Wordle initial word?

Generally, you want…