Here are the leading candidates according to the latest polls

Emmanuel Macron has been announced as head of the first round of the presidential election, a good distance from Jean-Luc Mélenchon more than ever before by Marine Le Pen, according to the latest polls from five polling institutions published yesterday. Is.

The outgoing head of state collected 26% voting intentions for Elabe, OpinionWay and ifop Fiducial Institutions, 26.5% according to Ipsos Sopra Steria, and 27% according to a Harris Interactive study.

Ms. Le Pen is given 22% by Opinionway, 23% by Ipsos, 24% for iPop and Harris Interactive and 25% for Elabe, or one point from the head of state.

Given the margin of error, the order of arrival on Sunday seems particularly uncertain, especially as Emmanuel Macron’s voting intention curve has continued to decline in recent days,…