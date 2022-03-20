here are the three best places to earn runes fast

Fight monsters in Elden Ring, it’s good. Surviving and leveling up is better, and in all games From Softwareit goes through theaccumulation of a resourcehere the runes that it is better to have in very large number for approach each fight with as much serenity as possible. So to help youthe community found several accessible places based on your own progress.

Elden Ring : Runes, little runes, little runes everywhere

Elden Ring brilliantly combines the challenging gameplay and theaccessibility thanks to his open world. Unlike previous games of From Softwareplayers in difficulty can simply choose to explore a different area to acquire better weapons and level up, making the game more accessible, without making it easy. One way to level up quickly is to collect as many runes as possible throughout the gamebut this is not especially obvious when, with each death, a large number of these accumulated disappear temporarily, or even completely if you lose your life again.

It exists several in-game items that increase the number of runes that players receive from enemies, the first is the Golden Scarab Talismanobtained by beating the bosses of the abandoned cave of Caelid’s Dragonbarrow. The second is the consumable item Gold-picked Fowl Foot, found all over the Underworld. As the progression of the levels is exponential, it is necessary to collect a colossal amount of runes to progress in the last levels. The English Youtuber The Spiffing Brit had also shown how it was possible to break the game by accumulating runes quickly, but his method is different from those that we are going to present to yousince his “ball farm” located at Lenne’s Rise takes a lot of time. We leave you the video in question (in English) for additional information. In this way, you will be able to regulate your progress and stop easily when you deem the moment sufficient not to abuse the game.

Elden Ring : runes at the start of the game

There are several places accessible from the first levels to collect runes quickly. The ruins of the Porte de Limgrave leading to the castle of Valorage is interesting, with several soldiers and a giant, but it will take time. Beyond, but before having beaten Godrick Le Greffe you can go to Caelid to Farum Greatbridge from Limgrave to recover approximately 16,000 runes in five minutes. To do this, you must use the portal located at the right edge of the lake north of the third church of Marika. This leads to Caelid’s Bestial Sanctuary. Go south, go past the boss on the steps and you will come to an area with small pixie-like enemies. They are about fifteen, and generally alone, each with 1094 runes on them. Rest at the Grace Site of the Garum Greatbridge and start again. We told you about it in more detail in this article here.

Mid-game runes

In the mid-game, the presented method is not the most profitable, each enemy only having 200-300 runes on them, but it is the most pleasant, since you just have to… wait. After defeating Rennalaon the bridge that leads to Redmane Castle in the southeast corner of Caelid, is a battle between human-soldiers and several half-dinosaur half-dog monsters. There are many, and you don’t even need to engage in combat to collect almost 7000 runes in minutes, since a nearby Grace site causes them all to respawn. There are other methods available at this time, but this one is by far the least tiring and will allow you to do other thingslike taking the time to read another one of our articles on Elden Ringrandomly…

Runes for lv 99

Normally, at this stage, you should have access to most areas of the game, including the most profitable. One of them is located in the Palace Approach Edge-Road, under Caelid in the Mohgwyn Palace area. This area can only be accessed after completing Varré’s side quest, or after finding the teleporter in the consecrated snowfield. Teleporter itself accessible to players with both halves of Halightree’s Secret Medallion. Here, there are a lot of low level enemies sitting together. A good wizard with area spells will easily do 10 of them at the same time, for 20,000 runes per attackand located just near a site of grace, some estimating between 3 and 4 million runes per hour earnable ratio here.

There are of course other methods to earn easy money, small dragons beyond Lenne’s Rise make it easy to get 90,000 runes in an hour, but very few are as simple as these. Also you can easily lend a hand to defeat bosses from other players, most of them will be easy like Rennata and her 10,000 runes that can be defeated… in a very ridiculous way in less than 5 minutesas shown by the content creator Samantha “Finger Maider” Greer in a video that can hurt the hearts of many players who have had trouble with this boss. If runes are no longer a problem for you, perhaps you will seek optimization or collection, and on this subject, if you appreciate The Last of Us, here is an armor that you might be interested in.