Here are the winners and losers after the final day of 2022 GAA Football League Division action

The final day of the 2022 GAA Football League concluded in huge drama this afternoon with winners and losers being confirmed across all four divisions.

Round 7 action culminated with Roscommon, Galway, Louth, Limerick, Cavan and Tipperary celebrating promotion to counties, while Carey and Mayo would contest for the Division 1 decider.

But it is disappointing for Dublin, Kildare, Offali, Down, Laos and Wicklow as they all suffer from relegation.

2022 GAA Football League Final

(played on weekends 2-3 April)

Division 2: Galway v Roscommon (both promoted)

Division 3: Luth v Limerick (both promoted)

Division 4: Cavan vs Tipperary (both promoted)

walked

Division 1: Dublin and Kildare

Division 2: Down and Offley