Here are the winners of the 2022 CMT Awards

Photo: CMT. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for

The 2022 CMT Awards began with at least… Testing positive for COVID forced co-host Kelsea Ballerini to perform his duty via satellite. She was joined at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium by Ken Brown and Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie. The all-ified version of the VMAs began with a Keith Urban performance of “Wild Hearts”. Carrie Underwood, who won the 10th Video of the Year Award with Jason Aldean, took a page in some Hawaiian silks from Pink’s book to perform “Ghost Story”. Underwood’s total number of CMT awards is 25, more than any other…