Here is the clarity about Prabhas in Salar

Rebel star Radiance One who is doing a film every two years has speeded things up. He is to have three releases in about a year. Radhe shyam Releasing on July 30, 2021. His next film Salar will be released on April 14, 2022 and Adi Purush will appear on the screen on August 11, 2022.

His current focus is now on Salar. He is currently shooting for the film. Prabhas’s look has become a talking point at the trailer launch of Jaati Ratnalu.

He was seen sporting thick mustache and light beard. It is being said that Prabhas will be seen in two different colors in the film and this look will be for a role.

Prashanth Neel is directing Salar. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead role.