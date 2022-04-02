Here is the full draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar The42

Defending champions France were selected in Group D, along with Denmark, Tunisia and the winners of the Intercontinental Play-off, in today’s draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draw took place today, despite the fact that the identities of the three teams are not known. The coronavirus pandemic pushed the intercontinental play-offs back to June, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means the path to Europe’s play-offs involving Ukraine, Scotland and Wales is yet to be decided. One of those teams will take the ‘Euro Play-off’ slot.

For the Intercontinental Play-off, Peru will face the winners of Australia against the United Arab Emirates, with the winners of that game qualifying. Other IC play-off places will go to New Zealand or Costa…