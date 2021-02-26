ENTERTAINMENT

Here is the secret behind the power of Rashi Khanna – TheMiracleTech

Posted on


Published by TheMiracleTechDesk26 February, 2021

It is important for the actors to be fit as they have to look good in every film. Each factor follows a different fitness and workout regime to stay fit. Star actress Rashi Khanna is one of the beauties of Telugu and Tamil industries. She is now getting trained in kick-boxing and says that it is helping her stay tough.

Rashi recently signed a web film for Prime Video under the direction of Raj and DK. Shahid Kapoor plays the lead protagonist in it. Asked if she was being given kick-boxing training for that film, Rashi said that she could not reveal anything right now, but added that this training was part of her presentation for the role.

Rashi believes that kick-boxing is one of the most effective methods of strength training. The actress is also taking High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to get the right shape. Venky Mama Heroine also revealed that kickboxing is exposing her rebellious side. Apparently, she is taking out all the frustration of the work through the boxing session.

