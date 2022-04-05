Here’s everything you need to know

Sports betting has been available in Canada for some time now. But starting April 4, residents of Canada’s most populous province can finally get in on the action.

That’s right – legal sports betting has made its way to Ontario. And books like bet365 are ready and able to serve the latest bookmakers in the country. Here is everything you need to know about bet365…

bet365 ontario review

Founded in 2000, bet365 has become one of the most recognized and respected sportsbooks in the industry, serving users in Europe and beyond for nearly two decades. And as US states begin to legalize sports betting, the effect of bet365 is only…