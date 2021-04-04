Here’s ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ streaming? How to watch for free – Film Daily

The time has finally come and two of cinema’s most notorious monsters are squaring off in the latest film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. But after (or perhaps before if you have a lot of time on your hands) you watch Godzilla vs. Kong streaming, it wouldn’t be the worst of ideas to go back and watch all of the available Godzilla movies streaming. Going back to the original 1954 Godzilla, dozens of fearsome monster’s greatest moments and battles can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home without the fear of your city getting caught up in the destruction.

Below is a list of all available Godzilla movies, split up into the different eras as well as all of the American releases that started with Roland Emmerich’s divisive 1998 summer blockbuster. There’s a lot to get through, so let’s start wrecking some cities . . .

Warner Bros has scored the biggest US box office hit of the pandemic with Godzilla vs Kong, which sold $48.5m in tickets in its debut over the Easter holiday — an encouraging sign for Hollywood as it looks to jump-start business after a year in the doldrums.

Hollywood executives had hoped the franchise film, in which the oversized sea monster battles with the giant ape, could make between $20m and $30m. Godzilla vs Kong brought in $32m over the weekend and $48.5m during the extended five-day Easter holiday period.

The better results suggest there is pent up demand for the big-budget action flicks that movie studios have largely held back from releasing during the pandemic.

More than 90 per cent of US cinemas have reopened, according to Warner Bros, although they are operating at reduced capacity to meet social-distancing guidelines.

Godzilla has easily beaten other pandemic-era films, such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which scored $20m in its debut weekend in September, when New York and Los Angeles cinemas remained closed and with little Covid-19 vaccine hope in sight.

But the film’s returns remain a far cry from the money brought in before the coronavirus halted moviegoing. Disney’s Pixar film Onward made $90m at the domestic box office during the March 6-8 weekend in 2020, just before the virus took hold of the US. Over the February 14 President’s Day weekend last year, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog earned $164m.

Legendary Entertainment is distributing Godzilla vs Kong in China, where it debuted with a $70m take-up last weekend. While cinemas in the US and Europe have remained largely empty until now, China’s box office has recovered sharply as movie attendance has returned to nearly normal levels.

The success of Godzilla vs Kong is a victory for the cinema chains and Hollywood studios, which have lost billions of dollars in the past year, leading to bankruptcy for the Alamo Drafthouse theatre operator.

It also brings confidence that crowds will still go to cinemas to watch films even if they are available online, as more Hollywood conglomerates use movies to attract subscribers to their streaming services. Godzilla vs Kong was available to watch on Warner’s HBO Max streaming service from Wednesday.

In a move that infuriated some filmmakers last year, Warner Bros decided to release all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max on the same day they debut in cinemas.

Nolan lashed out at the decision, telling the Hollywood Reporter: “Our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.

Godzilla vs. Kong has a definitive winner, and unfortunately for many fans of the giant ape it wasn’t exactly in Kong’s favor. The film delivers exactly what the title promises in that Godzilla and Kong finally come to blows after four films of build up for the MonsterVerse, and there are a few clear cut victories and losses across their multiple fights in the film. Just as Godzilla proved through the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters (and with the fact it still gets top billing), it’s got its own domain to take care of. But that’s not exactly a loss for Kong either.

While Kong took some notable losses during the events of the film when it came to actually fighting Godzilla, Kong got the moral victory. Godzilla vs. Kong essentially acted as a Kong: Skull Island sequel and set Kong as an underdog against this force of nature, and while he does lose, it’s not whether or not he actually wins that matters. It’s the fact that he keeps on fighting. If you’ll notice by the final moments, the fight’s really only over when Kong decides to stop fighting.

