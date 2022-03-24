Here’s How Putin’s Call for Ruble Payments for Gas Could Play Out

President Vladimir V. Putin’s demand on Wednesday that the United States, Britain and European Union members pay for Russian natural gas in rubles has raised questions about whether such a move would lead to the renegotation of some contracts.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Hebeck responded by saying that the demand amounted to a breach of contract. And Francesco Giavazzi, economic adviser to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said at the Bloomberg Capital Market Forum in Milan: “My view is that we pay in euros because paying in rubles would be a way to avoid sanctions, so I think That we keep paying in euros.”

Mr Putin’s demands would blunt the effectiveness of sanctions imposed by governments against aggression…