LATEST

Here’s How Putin’s Call for Ruble Payments for Gas Could Play Out

Posted on
Here’s How Putin’s Call for Ruble Payments for Gas Could Play Out

President Vladimir V. Putin’s demand on Wednesday that the United States, Britain and European Union members pay for Russian natural gas in rubles has raised questions about whether such a move would lead to the renegotation of some contracts.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Hebeck responded by saying that the demand amounted to a breach of contract. And Francesco Giavazzi, economic adviser to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said at the Bloomberg Capital Market Forum in Milan: “My view is that we pay in euros because paying in rubles would be a way to avoid sanctions, so I think That we keep paying in euros.”

Mr Putin’s demands would blunt the effectiveness of sanctions imposed by governments against aggression…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top