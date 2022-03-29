Here’s how students can check their matric results

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB is expected to declare the much-awaited board exam results for students of class 10 this week, according to reports. The results, once released by the Bihar Board, will be available at the official website of the BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com. Thus, the students are advised to keep a tab on the Bihar Board website for the latest updates.

It must be noted that once the results are out, BSEB will start conducting toppers’ interviews. The board will also hold compartment exams for those who could not clear the exams. In case you are not satisfied with the result, you can request for re-check. The board has already released the answer key for the Class 10 examination…