Here’s How to Get Redeem Codes for 24 March on official website: reward.ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire is a mobile based war game that seems to be quite popular among smartphone gamers. The game comes with redeem codes for its users, which can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items for free.
A redeem code in Garena Free Fire is a 12 digit code consisting of letters and numbers.
But before moving on to the codes, here is a brief description of the game and redeem codes for those who are new to the game.
Each round of the Garena Free Fire game is of 10 minutes, and a total of 50 players are allowed to participate in a single round.
Players can get Garena Free Fire…