Here’s the meaning behind Ben Affleck’s green engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left fans surprised with their engagement news over the weekend. After rekindling their romance last year, the couple took the big step into their relationship as they got engaged again after two decades since their first engagement. Affleck proposed to JLo with a green ring that holds a special meaning for her.

The stunning ring was flaunted by Lopez as she announced her engagement with Ben Affleck in a special clip that was shared in her newsletter. The singer’s massive sparkler is reportedly an 8.5-carat green diamond stone that could possibly range between 8 to 10 USD million. The singer was seen saying “You’re perfect” as she panned the camera to the diamond ring in the video. While many wondered why the singer’s ring consists of a green stone,…