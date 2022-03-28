Here’s the room’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, and what Hollywood has to say

When an institution like the Academy Awards – no matter how small – is beset by a moment of chaos and confusion, celebrities and ordinary people unite.

More specifically, we turn to Twitter.

When Will Smith Slap Chris Rock At the 94th Academy Awards, the internet was flooded with reactions, ranging from memes to more sobering reminders about the intensity of the moment.

What happened in the room when the moment happened, and how has Hollywood reacted.

What was the reaction in the room?

Actress Lupita Nyong’o Will sat behind Smith, which meant that his entire reaction to the moment was caught on camera as it was playing.

Like the other members of the audience, she was stunned when Smith returned to her seat.

It’s loading

As soon as Smith started…