Good morning, wordler! it’s saturday morning and today’s Wordle New again.

If you just want today’s answer, scroll down. but here’s something else Wordle If you’re (somehow) new to the game: this is a daily word game Created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle and purchased by The New York Times.

Every day, players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle that can only be solved – or not! – Using a series of process-to-elimination clues.

If you’re the adventurous type and want to try out other versions of the game, there’s Absurdall, the Worldlay, a 31-word Grand Slam (aka Untrigintordal) — or you can try to embrace the two types of nerds by searching. Wordle Clones for specific fandoms.

On our favorite word game below and with the answer that brought…