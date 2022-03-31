Here’s to “Moon Knight,” the New Marvel Series, and the Final Appearance of Gaspard Uliel — Personality Disorders

Vendor at the souvenir shop in the British Museum’s Egyptian Antiquities Department, steven grant Strange leads a very quiet life before loss of vision and memory spoils his existence. steven suffers from a dissociative identity disorder, As the nights pass, he begins to understand who he shares his body envelope with. Mark Spector, the bloodthirsty mercenary who calls himself the “Knight of the Moon”. Thus, it appears that the new Marvel production puts it at the center of its intrigue. mental illnesses.

Another element worth noting from this new mini-series: the eventual appearance of Gaspard Uliel. Wednesday 19 January 2022, Gaspard Ulliel lost his life after a skiing accident At the La Rosière estate in Savoie. it was news troubled the French world but also troubled international cinema, Then the tribute on the social network anonymously multiplied …