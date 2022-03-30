Here’s what Andre Iguodala said after the Warriors lost to the Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors were crushed by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-95 on Monday night in Tennessee.

The Warriors didn’t have a lot of star players, but they did return Andre Iguodala for the first time since last month.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP had six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action.

After the defeat, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the Warriors’ Twitter account on NBCS.

