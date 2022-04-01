Here’s What Harry Styles’ Epidemic Crying Tells Us About The Harry House

Sonically speaking, Styles has dipped his toe in almost every pop-rock adjacent genre, but he’s never leaned so much into his psychedelic inspirations as for the release of “As It Was” . This new era in the ’70s is something fans were already drawn to, as it comes hot from the tails of her latest beauty venture, Pleasing. The new drop, called the Shore Bloom Collection, harks back to the free-love movement of the ’70s with groovy vibes and includes Mick Fleetwood, Friends and Basically adoptive father of Harry, as its model and collection. So can we expect Harry House (which is taken from the Joni Mitchell song of the same name) to go on absolute peace, love, and rock’n’roll?

With each new album, Harry introduces…