Here’s What Ja Morant Tweeted About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 140-130 in Colorado on Thursday evening.

Devin Booker blasted 49 points and ten assists in the win, and Memphis Grizzlies superstar Jaa Morant sent a tweet about Booker, which can be embedded below.

Booker and the Sons scored their 60th win of the season, and have a 60–14 record in 74 games they have played so far.

His record is the best in the entire NBA, and he is ranked first in the Western Conference.

Morant and the Grizzlies are second in the West with a 51–23 record in 74 games played so far.

