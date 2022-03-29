Here's what Ja Morant tweeted after the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors

Here’s what Ja Morant tweeted after the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 123-95 in Tennessee on Monday evening, and Jaa Morant sent a tweet after the game.

Morant didn’t play the game as he remains out with a knee injury, and in his tweet he joked that the Grizzlies have been so good when he doesn’t play this season.


Read Full News