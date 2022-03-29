Here’s what Ja Morant tweeted after the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 123-95 in Tennessee on Monday evening, and Jaa Morant sent a tweet after the game.

Morant didn’t play the game as he remains out with a knee injury, and in his tweet he joked that the Grizzlies have been so good when he doesn’t play this season.

Morant’s tweet can be embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Grizzlies are currently seeded second in the Western Conference with a 53–23 record on the season.

Related Stories on NBA Basketball