Here's What Jordan Poole Said About His Trash Talk With Chris Paul

Here’s What Jordan Poole Said About His Trash Talk With Chris Paul

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns at home by a score of 107-103 on Wednesday evening.

After the game, Jordan Poole spoke to reporters and was asked about some of the chatter between him and Chris Paul, and a clip of what he said was seen in a tweet embedded below from the Warriors’ Twitter account on NBCS May go. ,


Read Full News