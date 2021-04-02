Here’s what Kartik’s Dadi and Sirat’s Nani are planning in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

While the fans of Kartik and Sirat are rooting for them off-screen, Dadi and Mawdi of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” are also plotting to bring them together on-screen.

Kartik’s Dadi and Sirat’s Nani realize that Kartik and Sirat are meant for each other. They should be together not just for Kartik and Naira’s kids, but also because they understand each other well and look good together. They come up with a plan to bring them together and thought it sounded funny, they were sure that it will work.

So, Dadi and Nani decide that Nani will act as though she is breathing her last and will ask Sirat to fulfill her last wish. Her last wish is to see Kartik and Sirat tie the knot. Though they are both emotional to see this happening, Nani’s last wish leaves them shocked.

What will Kartik and Sirat do now? Will they agree to get married? How will the rest of the family react to this? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

Produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Production, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles. It airs on Star Plus.