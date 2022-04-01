Here’s what Kevin Durant said about Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 130-123 at home on Tuesday evening.

Kevin Durant exploded for 41 points in the game, and after the win he was asked about his next matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, which is on Thursday evening.

His answer to the question of how to slow down Antetokounmpo can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY’s Net Video.

“He’s one of those players who has established himself that his words are almost like an absolute, guarantee,” Durant said of Antetokounmpo.

The Nets lost to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs in Game 7 at their home ground last year.

