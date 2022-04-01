Here’s What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Losing at the Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets lost in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-119 at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.

After the game, Durant exchanged two tweets with FS1’s Nick Wright, and those posts can be seen embedded below.

The Nets fell into the season with a 40–37 loss, placing them eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Durant departed for 26 points, serious rebounds and 11 assists.

