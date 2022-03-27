Here’s what Kyle Lowry said after losing to the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat 110-95 in Florida on Saturday evening, and the defeat was the fourth in a row, which also dropped them from first seed to second seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the game, six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter accounts of Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sons.

Lowry ended the loss with 12 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.

The Heats are now 47-28, while the Nets have improved to 39-35.

