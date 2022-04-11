Here’s what you need to know before the federal election

* Advertisement

Elida Faith, Australian Labor Party

Background:

A former Centrelink worker and a working mother who has lived in Cairns for 21 years. She was also an ALP Leichhardt candidate in the 2019 election.

Now Q&A with Tropic:

Favorite thing to do in FNQ?

“Visit Rusty’s Markets and local businesses, as well as walk around Redlinch Valley to relax and appreciate our wonderful surroundings.”

How do you plan to revive and protect our World Heritage Sites?

“Labor has committed to boost conservation efforts by doubling down on indigenous rangers and pledging to fund the Reef 2050 program. We will also support Coral to Coast Reef Resilience and land restoration projects in Reef Catchments that will create 64,000 jobs. Will provide assistance…