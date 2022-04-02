Here’s What’s Really Happening With The 4-Day Workweek In Ontario

The four-day workweek in Ontario may sound like a joke at the moment, but many companies are quickly starting to make it a reality.

on Friday, blogTO It tried to grab its readers’ feet by announcing that the Ontario government would force all businesses to switch to a four-day work week by 2023. He later clarified an editor’s note that the story was “written as a joke.”

While the April Fools’ gag had a lot of people talking, this isn’t the first time this conversation has happened.

Although Ford’s government has not made any announcements to make this a reality, many businesses have already taken matters into their own hands.

Juno College of Technology announced back in 2021 that they would move to a four-day work week as the summer came into force…