Here’s What’s Really Happening With The 4-Day Workweek In Ontario

The four-day workweek in Ontario may sound like a joke at the moment, but many companies are quickly starting to make it a reality.

on Friday, blogTO Tried to pull the leg of its readers by announcing that the Ontario government would mandate all businesses to switch to a four-day work week by 2023. He later added an editor’s note clarifying that the story was “written as a joke.”

While the April Fools’ gag had a lot of people talking, this isn’t the first time this conversation has happened.

While no announcement has been made by Ford’s government to make this a reality, several businesses have already taken matters into their own hands.

Juno College of Technology Announced back in 2021 that they would switch to a four-day work week as the summer implemented…