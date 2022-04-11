Here’s where kids can go Easter egg hunt in Door County

They’re back, those brightly colored plastic eggs hiding in plain sight around Door County.

After the Easter egg hunts for kids last two springs were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them are back this weekend. Young people from across the peninsula can comb through local parks and farms and find and replace colorful eggs hidden by members of local organizations for feasts and prizes.

Here’s a quick look at the egg-quoting activity (sorry):

sister bay

The 14th Annual Sister Bay Egg Hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Waterfront Park.

Hunting is geared for all ages, with hunters divided into three age groups: ages 5 and under, 6 to 10, and 11 and over. All hunters should bring their own baskets or bags. Inside all the eggs there will be candy, a special…