Here’s where the Pelicans are likely to get their draft pick

In case you missed it, the New Orleans Pelicans have secured a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

They just won’t be happy with it, so their job isn’t done yet, as they’d still prefer to close strong, win two games in the play-ins and make it to the real playoffs.

One team that would definitely not make it to the playoffs is the Los Angeles Lakers, who were knocked out of the play-in tournament.

Besides the fact it’s hilarious, it also helps the Pelicans, who get to keep the likes of the Lakers if it makes the top-10.

In case you’re wondering, the Pells have a swap with the Lakers next season that’s looking great, and get your unsecured pick in 2024 or 2025, so while Lakers fans are celebrating their bubble title Were and proud of Anthony Davis…