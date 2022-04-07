Here’s Why Rasikh Salam Was Banned By The BCCI For 2 Years

Kolkata Knight Riders handed a cap to pacer Rasikh Salam on Wednesday evening, when they took on Mumbai Indians in Pune in match 14 of IPL 2022. But, this was not Salam’s debut IPL game; in fact, he had made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019 but had been away from the league for the past two seasons.

Why? Here’s why:

In June 2019, Rasikh Salam, the Jammu and Kashmir seamer, was handed a 2-year ban by the BCCI “following a discrepancy – submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI”. Yes, Salam is another of those cricketers who was found guilty of frauding his age!

According to official records submitted earlier, Salam was born on April 5, 2001, and thus was eligible, and was even selected, for an under-19 triangular one-day tournament in July 2019. But was…