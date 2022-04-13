Here’s why Tesco’s share price fell by 5%

With over 25% market share in the supermarket sector, Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is the largest supermarket in the UK. Today, the grocery giant released its FY22 earnings results. Although FTSE 100 The company reported strong figures in every aspect, with Tesco’s share price falling 5% at the time of writing (though it’s still up more than 11% year over year). Why here?

A Liddle Is Worried About Aldi’s Prices

In its income detailsTesco cited a cautious approach: March’s CPI The figure came up. With the rising cost of food, many consumers have been flocking to budget competitors, Lidl and Aldi. it’s clear Kantar’s latest supermarket report As the two German retailers see their market shares rise. Nonetheless, Tesco reiterated its commitment to maintain…