Here’s Why The Dodgers Won’t Start Until Clayton Kershaw Wednesday

Clayton Kershaw is not injured, and he hasn’t suffered a setback in late spring.

Instead, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered a simple explanation for why the three-time Cy Young Award winner would not start his season until the team’s fifth game next Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Dodgers wanted the left-hander to be as prepared as possible for his first start of the year.

Prior to this season, Kershaw was the Dodgers opening day starter every year since 2011 when he recuperated. He was not ranked below fourth in the season-opening rotation.

However, Roberts believes that the fifth game of Kershaw’s pitch will be the best for the pitcher and the team.

The decision made it possible for Kershaw to face the batsmen during a team workout on Thursday, throwing…