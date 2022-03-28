Here’s your guide to what’s open and what’s not

The strike notices have been given by workers’ unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance, among others

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on 28 and 29 March to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted during the two-day nationwide strike. Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day strike:

Supporters:

