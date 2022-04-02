Hermit crab and coral fish faces exposed, rating down

On Friday evening, TF1 was launched with much fanfare on the third season of mask singer, Purpose of the Twelve Celebrities: Trying to stay secret on the show’s stage for several weeks. However, during this launch bonus only eleven personalities paraded before the eyes of the investigators, blaming the injury for one of the candidates. “I assure you, he is slowly recovering from his emotions, but for safety reasons, he will not sing tonight”, Camille Comble announced in the middle of the show.

So it is not immediately that we were able to find the full cast of this edition. However, to tunes by Lady Gaga, Luis Mariano and Elton John the public became aware of the banana, the pig or even the tree. These three characters will continue the adventure next week, opposite the hermit crab and coral fish, who have…